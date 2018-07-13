Man arrested, charged in connection with Mercersburg jewelry store robbery

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery in Mercersburg that occurred over two years ago.

Kevin Combs, formerly of Bronx, New York, was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury Friday for the robbery of Snider’s Jewelry Store on November 19, 2015, according to Mercersburg Police. He faces charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and theft.

At the time, police said two males wearing dark hooded jackets, dark clothing, mask and gloves entered the North Main Street business. The individuals allegedly announced the holdup, pointed a gun and stole $33,000 worth of jewelry while three employees and two customers were inside, police added. They both fled the store and entered a vehicle driven by another male.

Combs awaits further court action at Franklin County Jail.

Police believe there will be more arrests to follow.