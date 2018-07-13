Nice end to the work week, low storm chances this weekend

FINISHING THE WEEK: After another cool start in the 60s, highs today get a slight bump, just shy of 90-degrees and staying dry. High pressure begins to weaken just a touch as it slips southeast heading into the weekend. Highs make it to the low-90s with increasing humidity. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out either Saturday or Sunday, but they will be few and far between. Most locations remain dry.

NEXT STORM CHANCES: Heading into next week, highs stay right around 90-degrees for the majority of the Weather Smart Forecast. Another very low thunderstorm chance comes Monday afternoon and early evening, but most locations will remain quiet. By Tuesday, our thunderstorm chances increase as our next organized system heads towards the Mid-Atlantic. It clears out for the most part by next Wednesday.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long