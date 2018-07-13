Officials rescue cow from manure pit in Millersburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Officials from a number of agencies helped rescue a cow by extracting it from a manure pit on Thursday evening.

The Millersburg Fire Company posted the following on their Facebook page:

This evening the officers of the Millersburg Fire Company received a page about a cow having fallen into a manure pit on Matterstown Road. Lt. Lenker responded to assess the situation and then consulted with Dauphin County HazMat and the PA Department of Agriculture. The Millersburg Upper Paxton Emergency Management Coordinator was asked to assist as well and after speaking more with HazMat and the owners, the Cumberland County Animal Rescue Team was requested to assist with extrication of the cow. The fire company provided some resources requested by the team and coordinated with them to rescue the cow. A huge thanks to Cumberland County Animal Rescue Team for their response to make this a successful outcome.