Our four area teams well represented in the 2018 Futures Game

WASHINGTON– Our four area teams are set to be well represented in this weekend’s Futures Game.

The annual exhibition, traditionally played on the Sunday before MLB All-Star game festivities, features a number of rising stars through Major League clubs’ farm systems.

Each of our four area teams has at least one player on the roster of one of the teams, which are split up into U.S. and World squads.

Here are the rosters:

United States team

# Player Org B/T HT WT Birth Date Hometown Current Team Level Stats 32 Anderson, Shaun SF R/R 6-4 225 10/29/1994 Coral Springs, FL Richmond Flying Squirrels AA Stats 29 Cease, Dylan CWS R/R 6-2 190 12/28/1995 Milton, GA Birmingham Barons AA Stats 3 Greene, Hunter CIN R/R 6-4 215 8/6/1999 Stevenson Ranch, CA Dayton Dragons A Stats 50 Hudson, Dakota STL R/R 6-5 215 9/15/1994 Chattanooga, TN Memphis Redbirds AAA Stats 23 Keller, Mitch PIT R/R 6-3 195 4/4/1996 Cedar Rapids, IA Indianapolis Indians AAA Stats 19 Manning, Matt DET R/R 6-6 190 1/28/1998 Sacramento, CA Lakeland Flying Tigers A+ Stats 22 Ortiz, Luis MIL R/R 6-3 230 11/22/1995 Sanger, CA Biloxi Shuckers AA Stats 58 Pelham, C.D. TEX L/L 6-6 235 2/21/1995 Lancaster, SC Frisco RoughRiders AA Stats 4 Sheffield, Justus NYY L/L 6-0 200 5/13/1996 Tullahoma, TN Scranton/WB RailRiders AAA Stats 23 Wright, Kyle ATL R/R 6-4 200 10/2/1995 Huntsville, AL Mississippi Braves AA Stats Catchers # Player Org B/T HT WT Birth Date Hometown Current Team Level Stats 9 Jansen, Danny TOR R/R 6-2 225 4/15/1995 Elmhurst, IL Buffalo Bisons AAA Stats 27 Knizner, Andrew STL R/R 6-1 200 2/3/1995 Glen Allen, VA Springfield Cardinals AA Stats Infielders # Player Org B/T HT WT Birth Date Hometown Current Team Level Stats 34 Alonso, Peter NYM R/R 6-3 245 12/7/1994 Tampa, FL Las Vegas 51s AAA Stats 5 Bichette, Bo TOR R/R 6-0 200 3/5/1998 Orlando, FL New Hampshire Fisher Cats AA Stats 10 Hayes, Ke’Bryan PIT R/R 6-1 210 1/28/1997 Tomball, TX Altoona Curve AA Stats 18 Hiura, Keston MIL R/R 5-11 190 8/2/1996 Valencia, CA Biloxi Shuckers AA Stats 5 Kieboom, Carter WAS R/R 6-2 190 9/3/1997 Marietta, GA Harrisburg Senators AA Stats 35 Lowe, Nate TB L/R 6-4 235 7/7/1995 Norfolk, VA Montgomery Biscuits AA Stats 14 Mountcastle, Ryan BAL R/R 6-3 195 2/18/1997 Winter Springs, FL Bowie Baysox AA Stats 1 Rodgers, Brendan COL R/R 6-0 180 8/9/1996 Winter Park, FL Hartford Yard Goats AA Stats Outfielders # Player Org B/T HT WT Birth Date Hometown Current Team Level Stats 3 Adell, Jo LAA R/R 6-3 208 4/8/1999 Louisville, KY Inland Empire 66ers A+ Stats 19 Kirilloff, Alex MIN L/L 6-2 195 11/9/1997 Pittsburgh, PA Fort Myers Miracle A+ Stats 2 Lewis, Kyle SEA R/R 6-4 210 7/13/1995 Snellville, GA Modesto Nuts A+ Stats 23 Reed, Buddy SD S/R 6-4 210 4/27/1995 Bronx, NY Lake Elsinore Storm A+ Stats 5 Trammell, Taylor CIN L/L 6-2 195 9/13/1997 Powder Springs, GA Daytona Tortugas A+ Stats Coaching Staff # Coach Org Coaching Role Current Team 48 Hunter, Torii MIN Manager Minnesota Twins Special Assistant to GM 24 LeCroy, Matt WAS Bench Coach Harrisburg Senators 32 Hawkins, LaTroy MIN Pitching Minnesota Twins Special Assistant to GM 25 Singelton, Steve MIN Hitting Fort Myers Miracle Thurman, Gary WAS First Base Washington Nationals 21 Johnson, Keith LAA Third Base Salt Lake Bees 52 Hanrahan, Joel PIT Bullpen West Virginia Power Kotredes, Jon WAS Athletic Trainer Minor League Medical/Rehab Coordinator