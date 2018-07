× Road closed due to water main break in Carlisle Borough

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A road is closed due to a water main break in Carlisle Borough.

The break is at N. Spring Garden St. and E. High St., causing N. Spring Garden St. will be closed from E. High St. to E. Pomfert St.

Traffic in the area will be impacted.