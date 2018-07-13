× Senators announce ‘Pay Your Age’ ticket promotion for July 16 & 17

HARRISBURG — If you were in line earlier this week for the stuffed animal promotion, do the Harrisburg Senators have an offer for you! The Harrisburg Senators are announcing a “Pay Your Age” ticket promotion for their upcoming home games on July 16 and 17 against the Akron RubberDucks. Fans between the ages 4-12 may purchase a box seat for both or either game at the same cost as their age. Unlike the other promotion, we can handle thousands of people and move them through the line quickly.

For example, a six-year-old fan’s ticket may be purchased for $6, while a four-year-old fan’s ticket may be purchased for $4. Tickets must be purchased the day of the game and in-person at the Senators box office. Tickets may not be purchased with any other discount or promotion and fans may not upgrade their seat for cost. The “Pay Your Age” promotion is only valid for box seat tickets (sections 201-207).

The Senators box office is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available via telephone during the same hours as the box office hours. Tickets are also available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

Source: Harrisburg Senators