× Suspect in Lancaster City Hall arson case held over for trial on all charges

LANCASTER — A 29-year-old Lancaster man charged in the May 23 arson at Lancaster City Hall will be tried on all counts after a preliminary hearing in district court this week.

District Judge Janice Jimenez ordered Dwain London Jr. to trial on eight felony charges, including multiple counts of arson and terrorism, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen presented testimony at the July 11 hearing from Lancaster City Police Detective Jessica Higgins, who filed charges in the case.

Higgins testified that the front doors of City Hall at 120 North Duke St. burned in a fire, along with a city vehicle parked nearby. It was determined the fires were set with an accelerant.

Higgins also testified of surveillance video which showed London’s vehicle around the crime scene at the time the fire was set.

Also, according to testimony, surveillance video showed London purchased gasoline at a Turkey Hill store and placed a red item, consistent with a gas container, into his vehicle just minutes before the arson.

Patrick J. Baker, 18, of York, is also charged in the case. He waived a preliminary hearing and all charges were bound over to Lancaster County Court.