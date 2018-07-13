× Two people facing charges in connection to drive by shooting in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two people have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting in Chambersburg.

Alexandria Toney, 17, is facing charges as an adult, including criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and criminal attempted homicide, among other related charges.

Kevensly Cherilus, 20, is facing aggravated assault and criminal attempted homicide, among other related charges.

On July 12 around 2:40 p.m., Toney allegedly drove a vehicle used in a drive by shooting in the unit block of S. Franklin St. in Chambersburg.

Cherlius allegedly fired shots from the vehicle at victims who were on the sidewalk.

Now, both are facing charges.