Vandalism causes temporary change in hours of operation at Columbia River Park restrooms
COLUMBIA — The restrooms at the Columbia River Park will temporarily change their operating hours after a recent case of vandalism at the facility, the Columbia Borough announced Friday.
The Borough says it will now open the restrooms at dawn (approximately 6 a.m.) every morning and lock them when the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center closes (5 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends).
On days when the River Trails Center is closed, the restrooms will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Borough says.
A Port-a-Potty will be installed for after-hours convenience during this temporary change in operation, the Borough says.
The Borough will provide notification to the community when normal operations resume.
40.030948 -76.508786