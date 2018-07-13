× Vandalism causes temporary change in hours of operation at Columbia River Park restrooms

COLUMBIA — The restrooms at the Columbia River Park will temporarily change their operating hours after a recent case of vandalism at the facility, the Columbia Borough announced Friday.

The Borough says it will now open the restrooms at dawn (approximately 6 a.m.) every morning and lock them when the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center closes (5 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends).

On days when the River Trails Center is closed, the restrooms will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Borough says.

A Port-a-Potty will be installed for after-hours convenience during this temporary change in operation, the Borough says.

The Borough will provide notification to the community when normal operations resume.