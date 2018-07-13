× Work on Route 72 bridge spanning Chiques Creek in Lancaster County to begin the week of July 23

LANCASTER COUNTY — Reconstruction work along the shoulder and approaches to the bridge carrying Route 72 over Chiques Creek at the Rapho-Penn Township border in northern Lancaster County will begin the week of July 23 (weather permitting), according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The work is being done in preparation to set up structure-mounted concrete barriers and shift traffic to the east side of the bridge while the west side is demolished and reconstructed, PennDOT says.

The bridge was built in 1974, according to PennDOT.

After the west half of the bridge is rebuilt, the same work will be done on the bridge’s east half. The work is scheduled to be finished in May of 2019, PennDOT says.

While the work is being completed, both travel lanes along Route 72 will eventually be shifted to one side of the bridge, while crews work on the other side. In the short-term, travel lanes will not be restricted between 6 and 8:30 a.m. and between 3:30 and 6 p.m.

To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones, not only for their safety, but for the safety of the road crews.