Fish transferred from Lake Williams in preparation of dam repairs

YORK TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- Volunteers in York County are taking time this weekend to help save fish.

In a few weeks, Lake Williams will be drained in order to make repairs on the lake's dam. Since the water level will have to be lowered, the York Water Company is transferring a number of fish from Lake Williams to other waterways. The fish will be taken to Lake Redman and Codorus Creek.

Volunteers who came out to help with the transfer on Saturday say it was a great day to help out.

"Everybody here was friendly and the children particularly seem to be having a wonderful time looking at the fish in the tanks, and also catching some crayfish and smaller fish out of the shallow water and seem to be enjoying that," said volunteer Tim Simmons.

York Water Company officials say the fish transfer project should last about three weeks. Repairs on the dam will begin after Labor Day.