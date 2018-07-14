× Helicopter crash in North Hopewell Township

NORTH HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Two people suffered minor injuries after a helicopter crash in York County on Saturday morning.

According to the North Hopewell-Winterstown Fire Company Deputy Chief Walter Winemiller, the small helicopter was coming from Martin State Airport in Maryland and travelling to the Shoestring Aviation Airfield on Ebaugh Road.

Winemiller says the helicopter was coming into land at the airfield and spun out of control about 20 feet above ground and crashed onto its side.

One man and one woman were inside the helicopter when it crashed. They were both treated on scene for minor cuts and bruises.

The FAA is investigating the crash.