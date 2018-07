Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County, Pa.-- A charity event teed-off in Dauphin County on Saturday. GIANT Food Stores held its annual Family Foundation Putting Contest in Derry Township.

The golfing event paired local celebrities with a Children's Miracle Network child in a game of miniature golf.

Members of the FOX43 team were excited to take part once again this year.

Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann, morning news anchor Amy Lutz, and evening anchor Jackie DeTore all took part in the event.