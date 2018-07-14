× State Police searching for missing 18 year-old in Franklin County

GREEN TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa — State Police in Chambersburg are searching for 18 year-old Haley Nicholson, who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Troopers say Nicholson was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, walking on Main Street in Fayetteville. She is 5′ 7, 215 lbs with medium length brown hair. Niccholson was wearing a purple and white Justin Beiber jacket, jeans, and sneakers.

It is believed that she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.