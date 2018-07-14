Stray Sunday storms, more on the way to start the week

TRICKY SUNDAY: We start the day off warm and humid in the low-70s. A few passing thunderstorms are possible area-wide throughout the afternoon. Highs reach the low-90s with heat index values near 100-degrees. Storms will be few and far between, but everyone has the same low chance of seeing them until the early evening hours.

STARTING THE WEEK: Monday is a near exact copy of Sunday, but temperatures will warm into the mid-90s with heat index values near 100-degrees once again. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible. Everyone across Central PA will have a much higher chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and early evening. A few of these could be strong, with gusty winds and small hail. Highs reach right at the 90-degree mark.

DRYING OUT: We dry out starting on Wednesday with a lot of sunshine throughout the end of next week. Highs stick in the mid-80s with light winds and partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long