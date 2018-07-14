Stray Sunday storms, more on the way to start the week

A few passing thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon.

TRICKY SUNDAY: We start the day off warm and humid in the low-70s. A few passing thunderstorms are possible area-wide throughout the afternoon. Highs reach the low-90s with heat index values near 100-degrees. Storms will be few and far between, but everyone has the same low chance of seeing them until the early evening hours.

We keep the 90s with thunderstorm chances through Tuesday.

STARTING THE WEEK: Monday is a near exact copy of Sunday, but temperatures will warm into the mid-90s with heat index values near 100-degrees once again. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible. Everyone across Central PA will have a much higher chance of seeing showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and early evening. A few of these could be strong, with gusty winds and small hail. Highs reach right at the 90-degree mark.

DRYING OUT: We dry out starting on Wednesday with a lot of sunshine throughout the end of next week. Highs stick in the mid-80s with light winds and partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long