× UPDATE: Woman injured in York shooting

UPDATE: A woman is recovering after being shot in the city of York. Police say 26-year old Angelizabeth Vargas-Cabrera was shot once in the right ankle on Saturday morning.

It happened just before 11:00 a.m. on the 100-block of South Richland Avenue. Chief Troy Bankert tells FOX43 Vargas-Cabrera is being treated at York Hospital and is in stable condition.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

YORK, Pa. — One person is injured after a shooting in York City on Saturday morning.

According to dispatchers, the call came in just before 11:00 a.m. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Richland Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital.

York City Police are investigating.