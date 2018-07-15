Car show raises money for local child fighting cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa.-- Hundreds of people gathered at the York Fairgrounds in West Manchester Township on Sunday to support the 5th Annual Ayden's Cars for Kids event.

The car show is held in honor of Ayden Murray, who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when he was four-years old. Murray beat cancer in 2015.

Since then, the car show raises money to help other children battling cancer and their families.

This year, it was organized in honor of 12-year old Connor Goonan, who is battling brain and spinal cancer. Connor was excited to attend the event; it was his first car show, and he told us his favorite part.

"Revving them, when they rev them, it's awesome, I think it's awesome! It's awesome that people came out," said Connor Goonan.

Event organizers say donations are still coming in and they will not know the full amount of money raised until the end of the week. Last year, they raised about $6,000.00.