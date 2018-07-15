× Carlisle man accused of sexually and physically assaulting 2 teens

WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa — State Police have charged a Carlisle man after he allegedly physically and sexually abused 2 teens over the course of two years.

Through investigating, State Police discovered that John Shover, 56, sexually assaulted a 14 year-old girl from September 2016 to March 2018 and one incident where he physically assaulted a 13 year-old boy.

Police also uncovered that Deanna Shover, 53, knew about and abuse and failed to report it.

John Shover is facing multiple charges of Statutory sexual assault, Simple assault, and similar child sex charges.

Deanna Shover is charged with 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.