Ambulance transporting patient involved in crash on I-81

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a crash on I-81 on Sunday afternoon.

According to State Police, the crash happened around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, in the area of mile-marker 87.

The ambulance driver failed to see traffic slowing in-front of her and crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The patient in the ambulance, the driver, and one other passenger were all taken to Hershey Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.