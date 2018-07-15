Fire rips through popular Camp Hill cafe; business closed until further notice

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Cafe Uovo will remained closed until further notice, following a fire that broke out Saturday night.

According to Camp Hill Fire Chief Mark Simpson, crews were dispatched just before 8:00 p.m. to the restaurant on the 2100 block of Market Street.

The cause is under investigation; at this point it is not considered to be suspicious. There is no damage estimate available at this time, although, according to a Facebook post, the cafe will be closed indefinitely.