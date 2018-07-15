Firefighting history lines Susquehanna River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Firefighting history was on display this weekend along the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. It was all part of the 43rd Annual Fire Apparatus Show and Muster. Some of the vehicles and apparatus on display were used back in the 1920's. All of the fire trucks and apparatus then went to the river to show off their water pumping skills. The spectacle gave those attending the event a chance to see just how some of the fire equipment works.

Frank Schmersal who attended Saturday's event says, "Each apparatus is different and that it doesn't matter which one you're looking at, it's different from the one beside it. So you can understand why it's designed that way and how they functioned." He says this event is very special to him, as he is a firefighter who comes from a family of firefighters.