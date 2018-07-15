Heat returns to start the week, storm chances come back too

Highs reach the low-90s with a few storms in the afternoon.

HUMID, A FEW STORMS: The cloud cover that stayed with us Sunday clears out for Monday. Highs reach the low-90s again, but we keep the humidity. Heat index values approach the 100-degree mark once again. A few storms will be possible in the afternoon and are not expected to be severe.

A higher chance of showers and storms area-wide starts Tuesday afternoon through the early evening.

 

TUESDAY THUNDERSTORMS: Mostly cloudy skies keep temperatures in the upper-80s for Tuesday before a cold front passes through in the afternoon. Widespread showers and storms are likely in the mid-afternoon through the evening. These will be strong, but currently not expected to be severe. Heavy downpours, occasionally gusty winds and lightning will be common.

After the cool front passes through, temperatures stay in the mid-80s with lower humidity.

DRYING OUT, COOLER: After the cold front passes through, humidity levels lower with temperatures staying in the mid-to-upper 80s throughout the rest of the work week. Partly-to-mostly sunny skies with light winds will be the trend for a much nicer finish to the week.

