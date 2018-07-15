Missing Franklin County teen found; taken to hospital for evaluation

CHAMBERSBURG, Franklin County, Pa.– State Police in Franklin County say a teenager, who had been missing since Friday, has been found.

Troopers tell FOX43 18-year old Haley Nicholson was located in the Chambersburg area just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Nicholson was taken to the hospital for precautionary evaluations.

State Police are not releasing any further details about where Nicholson was found or her condition.

Before being located on Sunday, the teen was last seen walking on Main Street in Fayetteville on Friday afternoon. It was believed she may have been at special risk of harm or injury.

No further details are available.