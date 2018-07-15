× Officials investigating possible murder-suicide in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Cumberland County are investigating what is believed to be a murder-suicide in East Pennsboro Township.

Cumberland County dispatchers say the incident happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at a home along the 800-block of Country Club Road.

Details about the incident are limited, East Pennsboro Township police are investigating.

FOX43 will continue to bring you more details as they become available.