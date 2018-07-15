Police: Man pushes woman holding a child and tries to strangle her

CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing several charges in connection to the assault of a woman.

Carlisle Borough Police say they were called to the 100-block of West Penn Street just after midnight Thursday, for reports of a domestic assault.

Through the investigation, police determined that 39-year old Juan Manuel Machado tried to strangle a woman, after pushing her down while she was holding a small child.

Machado was later found hiding in a nearby backyard. Upon arrest, he was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

He now faces six charges including: Strangulation, Simple Assault, Endangering the Welfare of Children, Loitering and Prowling, Possession of Marijuana, Public Drunkenness and Harassment.

Machado was transported to Cumberland County Prison.