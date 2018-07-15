× Two people shot at Bantz Park on Saturday night

YORK, Pa — A shooting in York City on Saturday night leaves two people in the hospital, one in critical condition.

According to police, the shootings happened around 9:36 p.m. on Saturday.

One man from the York area was shot in the pelvis, and is listed in critical condition.

The second victim, 19 year-old Al’lante McCowin was shot in the shoulder and is listed in stable condition.

Police say both victims were taken to York Hospital in a private vehicle.