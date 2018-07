× Morning accident backs up traffic on Route 283 East at the Route 72 exit in Lancaster County

Update, 12:30 p.m. — The crash has been cleared and all lanes have re-opened

Original Story

LANCASTER COUNTY — A vehicle crash has closed all lanes on Route 283 at the Route 72 exit, according to PennDOT.

All eastbound lanes are currently closed, PennDOT says.

The crash reportedly involves a motorcycle, according to emergency dispatch.