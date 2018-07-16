× Cash 5 Jackpots won in Columbia and Lancaster Counties

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– It was a winning weekend for the Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 game, which awarded back-to-back jackpots in Columbia and Lancaster counties.

A jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket for the Saturday, July 14, drawing matched all five balls drawn, 14-29-30-31-43, to win $500,000, less withholding. Uni-Mart, 10 Main St., Benton, Columbia County earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 32,000 other tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

For the Sunday, July 15, Cash 5 drawing, a jackpot-winning ticket matched all five balls drawn, 06-09-19-23-33, to win $125,000, less withholding. Herr’s Market, 1406 River Road, Marietta, Lancaster County earns a $500 selling bonus. That drawing also produced more than 18,000 other winning tickets, statewide.

Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office

Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county received in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians last fiscal year.

How to play Cash 5: Players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 is drawn each evening and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

SOURCE: PA Lottery