Doug Pederson, Sean Payton golf bet ends in Eagles wearing home jerseys for Week 11 match up in New Orleans

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles just keep winning.

The latest victory came off of the football field, but will have an impact on a 2018 regular season game.

According to NJ.com, Eagles’ coach Doug Pederson and New Orleans Saints’ coach Sean Payton made a bet on the golf course during the annual NFL Owner’s meetings in March.

The bet was made on whoever won the third hole, and Pederson, being the victor, has elected for the Eagles to wear their home jerseys when they travel to New Orleans.

That will leave the Saints wearing their road colors despite being the home team.

Reportedly, that was just one of several bets that Pederson won over Payton that day, but the only that should have any impact on an NFL game.