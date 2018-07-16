× Drug delivery resulting in death charge pending against accused Dauphin County drug dealers

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Swatara Township Police say a drug delivery resulting in death charge is pending against two Dauphin County men accused of providing drugs to a fatal overdose victim on July 4.

Adam Christopher Esquivel, of the 300 block of Clark Road, Hummelstown, and Dominique Patterson, 23, of the 3000 block of Batesfield Road, Harrisburg, have already been charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs and criminal use of a communication facility in the case, police say.

Both suspects are currently incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison.