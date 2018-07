× Eagles QB Carson Wentz weds Madison Oberg at weekend ceremony

PHILADLEPHIA — Sorry, ladies: Carson Wentz is officially off the market.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback married Madison Odberg at a ceremony over the weekend, he tweeted Monday.

Such a blessing to finally get to marry my best friend! It was an incredible day and God has his fingerprints all over our story! Iā€™m a lucky man with one amazing wife šŸ™ŒšŸ» #WentzUponATime pic.twitter.com/6N99DgQ3NV — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) July 16, 2018

There won’t be much time for a honeymoon; Wentz and the rest of the Eagles will report to training camp in Philadelphia on July 25.