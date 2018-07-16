× First female commander takes over at U.S. Naval Supply Systems facility in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG — Rear Adm. Rear Adm. Michelle C. Skubic succeeded Rear Adm. Jonathan A. Yuen as Commander at Naval Supply Systems Command and Chief of Supply Corps, during a change of command and retirement ceremony at the Naval Support Activity facility in Mechanicsburg on Friday.

Skubic is the first woman to lead both NAVSUP and the Supply Corps, the U.S. Navy announced in a press release.

“I am excited and eager to begin working,” Skubic said at the ceremony. “NAVSUP has a key role in supporting improved readiness and enduring sustainment of our military might. Our focus will always be on the Fleet, on the Sailors at sea who keep the Navy afloat, and all Warfighters in harm’s way; on ensuring we do our part toward success in operations, from training to effective combat engagements. We owe that to our Warfighters.”

Prior to assuming her new command, Skubic served as commander of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land and Maritime operation in Columbus, Ohio. She also served as director of Logistics, Fleet Supply and Ordnance for the United States Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, chief of staff at the Naval Supply Systems Command in Mechanicsburg, commanding officer of the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center in Norfolk, Virginia, and director of supplier operations at DLA Aviation in Richmond, Virginia.

She also served at sea aboard the USS George H. W. Bush, the USS McFaul, and the USS Acadia.

Skubic earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fullerton and holds a Master of Science in Acquisition and Contract Management from Naval Post Graduate School. She is also a graduate of the Joint Forces Staff College and the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Executive Development Institute.

Yuen retired after 35 years of honorable service to the U.S. Navy. He assumed command of NAVSUP and the position as 47th Chief of Supply Corps in October 2013. He was the first Asian American to serve as Commander NAVSUP and Chief of Supply Corps.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP’s mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter, the Navy said in its press release.