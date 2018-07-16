× FOX43 High School Football Frenzy to return on August 24

High School football season is right around the corner, and FOX43 is your home for the best coverage in Central Pennsylvania.

Our weekly football special, High School Football Frenzy, will return on August 24.

FOX43’s Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista will highlight the biggest match ups of the week, with exclusive inside looks and interviews with coaches and players from our local teams.

Tune in on Fridays at 6 p.m. during beginning on August 24 to catch FOX43 High School Football Frenzy!