Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (July 16, 2018)

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is raising prices on multiple permits for 2019, including scientific collection permits for fish, snapping turtles and snakes. The increases were chosen so the Commission could avoid closing some hatcheries, a move that would have reduced trout stock availability across Pennsylvania. We’ll tell you more about which licenses and permits are affected by the plans, today on FOX43 News First at Four.