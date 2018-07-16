Hot and humid Monday ahead with a couple stray thunderstorms possible

HOT & STEAMY START TO THE WEEK: It’s a warm and stuffy start to the week, with heat and humidity ahead for Monday. There are some morning hazy and foggy spots, otherwise plenty of sunshine begins the day. During the afternoon skies turn partly cloudy. There’s a small chance for some stray late day showers and thunderstorms, but many should remain dry. Temperatures reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat indices feel like the middle 90s. The overnight period is quiet, with perhaps a few residual showers. Lows fall into the upper 60s to middle 70s. On Tuesday, the next system crosses through the region, and this brings a widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms. The best chance begins around midday and lasts through the afternoon. There’s a small chance for some strong to severe thunderstorms, with damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours as the primary threats. Highs are contained in the 80s. It’s still quite muggy too.

COOLER & LESS HUMID: Behind Tuesday’s system, a change in air mass is on the way for the region. Humidity levels drop Tuesday night, so conditions feel more comfortable in time for Wednesday morning. Temperatures are even lower too! Expect readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s with plentiful sunshine. The abundant sun continues for Thursday. Temperatures are a bit warmer, but the humidity levels are still very comfortable. Readings reach the lower to middle 80s. Some clouds start to build Friday, but it’s still dry. The humidity starts to increase a bit as winds shift. Readings are a bit warmer, and they reach the middle 80s for most.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns a bit more unsettled. It’s muggier too. Saturday looks to bring plenty of dry time, but there’s the chance for a couple afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday brings a much better chance for showers as a system rides of the coast and brings moisture into the region. Temperatures are in the lower 80s on Saturday, and they could be a bit lower Sunday depending on shower coverage and timing.

Have a great Monday!