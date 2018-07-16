Lancaster Barnstormers will attempt to break world record of most first pitches thrown by fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER – Fans of the Lancaster Barnstormers and the York Revolution are invited to help attempt to break a world record on Tuesday night. On Tuesday the Lancaster Barnstormers will host their Tribute to the 7-1-7 night with a double header between the York Revolution and the Lancaster Barnstormers.

In between the two games fans are invited to toss a first pitch to help break the world record of most consecutive first pitches thrown out by fans.

Gates at Clipper Magazine Stadium will open at 5:00PM. The first game will start at 6:00PM.

FOX 43’s Lynda Weed visited the stadium this morning to learn more about the world record breaking attempt and other exciting things happening at the stadium.