Fishing permit prices to rise, full story coming up on FOX43 News First at Four

Lancaster Barnstormers will attempt to break world record of most first pitches thrown by fans

Posted 8:08 AM, July 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:16AM, July 16, 2018

LANCASTER – Fans of the Lancaster Barnstormers and the York Revolution are invited to help attempt to break a world record on Tuesday night. On Tuesday the Lancaster Barnstormers will host their Tribute to the 7-1-7 night with a double header between the York Revolution and the Lancaster Barnstormers.

In between the two games fans are invited to toss a first pitch to help break the world record of most consecutive first pitches thrown out by fans.

Gates at Clipper Magazine Stadium will open at 5:00PM. The first game will start at 6:00PM.

FOX 43’s Lynda Weed visited the stadium this morning to learn more about the world record breaking attempt and other exciting things happening at the stadium.