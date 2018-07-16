× Lancaster County store sells winning Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $125,000

MIDDLETOWN — A lucky Lancaster County resident was one of two people to win Cash 5 jackpots over the weekend, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket for Sunday’s drawing, a $125,000 jackpot, was sold at Herr’s Market on the 1400 block of River Road in Marietta, according to the Lottery. The ticket correctly matched the five balls drawn: 06-09-19-23-33. The drawing produced 18,000 other winners statewide, the Lottery says.

Herr’s Market will receive a $500 bonues for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

On Saturday, a Columbia County resident won a Cash 5 jackpot of $500,000 after correctly matching the five balls drawn: 14-29-30-31-43.

Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.