Lancaster County woman charged in 3 separate domestic incidents at East Cocalico Township home

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old Ephrata woman is facing numerous charges after three separate incidents in a one-week span at the home of her ex-boyfriend, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

Erika Sirgenson is charged with criminal mischief, simple assault and multiple counts of harassment and defiant trespass in connection to the incidents, which occurred on July 9, July 10, and July 15 at the same Park Street home.

According to police:

At 10:16 a.m. on July 9, police were called to the residence for a fight involving Sirgenson and the victim, who sustained minor injuries to his neck and arms. According to police, the victim locked SIrgenson outside, and she allegedly broke a window in an attempt to get back inside the home. She was charged with criminal mischief and harassment in that incident.

At 12:04 a.m. on July 10, Sirgenson allegedly returned to the residence, ignoring orders from police and the landlord to stay away. She was charged with defiant trespass and released.

At 12:20 p.m. on July 15, Sirgenson returned to the residence and assaulted the victim, who sustained minor lacerations to his elbow and face. She was charged with simple assault, harassment and defiant trespass and taken into custody. Sirgenson was arraigned at Lancaster County Central Booking and remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail.