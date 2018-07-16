× Lancaster man accused of having unlawful contact with a 10-year-old girl

LANCASTER — A 65-year-old Lancaster man was arrested Friday after police say he had sexual contact with a 10-year-old girl on July 6.

Euripides Colon, of the 400 block of East King St., is accused of grabbing the girl by the hair and kissing her on the mouth, according to Lancaster Police. He then allegedly attempted to disrobe the victim by pulling on her shirt, and attempted to place his hand under the victim’s clothing.

The victim eventually got away from him and went home, police say.

The girl and her mother reported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station to report the incident, according to police.

Colon was charged with two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and unlawful restraint of a minor.

He was arrested Friday, arraigned on the charges and transported to Lancaster County Prison, where he is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.