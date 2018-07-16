× Maryland man charged with trying to fill forged prescription at York County CVS Pharmacy

YORK COUNTY — A 24-year-old Maryland man was charged on July 7 with filing a forged prescription for cough syrup, according to Fairview Township Police.

Malcolm James, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, was arrested after employees at a CVS Pharmacy on Old York Road were able to identify a prescription he submitted for Promethazine-Codeine Syrup was forged, police say.

James subsequently provided inaccurate and inconsistent information to police in regards to the prescription and who it was for, police say. He was charged with one count of Acquisition or Obtaining of a Controlled Substance by Forgery and one count of Forgery and transported to the York County Booking Center for processing.

James was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Lindy Sweeney and remanded to the York County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to police.