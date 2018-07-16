Neighbors react following murder-suicide in Cumberland County neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Neighbors are shaken...

“It’s extremely shocking,” said one neighbor.

This usually quiet Cumberland County neighborhood is now forever changed.

“The officers got there and found a victim in a vehicle and she was being tended to by a passerby and she was transported to the hospital and unfortunately she passed away on the trauma table,” said Chief Mark Green with the East Pennsboro Police Department.

That woman was 54 year-old Sue Grunden.

Police say she was backing out of her driveway on Country Club Road in East Pennsboro Township when she was shot multiple times by her husband, James.

A passerby witnessed the incident, and rushed to Sue’s aid.

“She stopped and actually witnessed the last shot, and when the male departed from the vehicle, she went up and was rendering aid to the victim even though there was a shooter right there,” said Chief Green.

While that witness was trying to help sue, James shot and killed himself in the backyard.

Now the question everyone is trying to answer— is why?

“I didn’t remember her name but I knew she lived up the street,” said one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous.

She said she used to see sue walking her dog around the neighborhood.

“When we did bump into each other with the dogs, it was always about the dogs. But she was always super friendly and nice and a regular normal everyday person. No red flags at all,” said the neighbor.

James was a firefighter with the West Shore Bureau of Fire.

They told Fox 43 James and Sue were like family to them, and they asked for privacy, as they, too, are mourning this loss.

Domestic abuse can be hard to detect. If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).