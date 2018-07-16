× No injuries after apartment fire in East Lampeter Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a fire left an apartment building damaged on Monday morning.

According to Lafayette Fire Company Chief, David Keens, the fire broke out at around 3:45 a.m. on July 16 at an apartment in The Summit at Mill Creek Apartments in East Lampeter Township.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a smoke filled apartment, coming from the bathroom.

A single occupant of the apartment made it out safely, but one pet was unaccounted for at the time of this posting.

The chief estimated the damage to the bathroom to be in the range of forty or fifty thousand dollars.