Police announce expected road closures in Penn Township, Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say a section of Holly Tree Road in Penn Township will be closed to traffic later this week while replacement work is performed on storm pipes under the road.

The work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, and is expected to be completed by Thursday, police say. While the work is being done, Holly Tree Road will be closed to all traffic — including emergency vehicles, school buses, and mail carriers — along the 900 block, from Franklin Drive to Hill Street.

Two other roads in Penn Township will be closed next week, from July 23 through July 26, police say.

West Lexington Road, from Doe Run Road to Fairview Road, and Memorial Road from West Lexington Road to Newport Road will be closed to all traffic during daylight hours while storm pipe work is performed along West Lexington and Memorial roads.

The closures will only be in affect during daylight hours in the latter case, police say. Emergency vehicles, school buses and mail carriers will be able to travel through the construction area, but drivers are advised to use extreme caution.