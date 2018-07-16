× Police searching for three suspects from burglary, assault in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for three suspects from a burglary and assault.

On July 9 around 12:45 a.m., police were dispatched to the first block of W. Kendig Road and Willow Street in West Lampeter Township for a reported burglary.

Upon arrival, police found six men in the front yard.

They told police that three suspects enter the residence through a front door, went up to the second floor, and attempted to rob the victims.

The suspects were armed, with one having a sawed-off shotgun, one with a black handgun that was discovered to be a pellet gun, and the third in possession of a metal pipe or hatchet.

The victims told police that they resisted the suspects and were able to disarm the suspects with the guns.

A fight ensued, and one of the victims lost several teeth.

The suspects were able to escape before police arrival, and the incident is under investigation.

They were wearing gloves and items to hide their faces.

One suspect was reportedly a tall, skinny, white male, while the other two were short and stocky white males.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and not random.