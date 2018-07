LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person in an alleged dine-and-dash incident.

On Friday, July 13, the pictured male entered El Rodeo Restaurant on Manheim Pike and allegedly left the restaurant without paying for $42 worth of food and drinks he ordered.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.