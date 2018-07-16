× Police seek witnesses to motorcycle crash that closed Route 283 East in Lancaster County Monday morning

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that injured one person and shut down all eastbound lanes this morning on Route 283 near the Manheim Pike (Route 72) exit.

Police say they are looking for anyone who might have witnessed the accident.

According to police, the motorcycle was traveling in the area of Route 283 East and the Route 72 ramp when it lost control and crashed. The lone rider was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The eastbound lanes on Route 283 were closed for more than three hours while police investigated the accident.

Anyone who saw the accident or has information about it is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 or anonymously submit a tip on the Manheim Township Crime Watch page.