× Repair work to exit ramp of Lancaster’s Prince St. Parking Garage to begin next week

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Parking Authority announced Monday that repair work on the upper levels of the Prince Street Parking Garage’s trademark helix exit ramp will begin the week of July 23 and continue through the fall.

The garage will remain open to monthly permit parkers and visitors during the project, which includes inspection and repairs to the concrete on the ramp.

“We will be completing the work that started last summer in the helix,” said Larry Cohen, executive director of the Lancaster Parking Authority, in a press release. “These repairs are vital for the ongoing longevity of this facility.”

During the construction work, parkers on the upper four floors will be rerouted to lower level helix floors. There may be some delays when large numbers of parkers are exiting the garage, the Parking Authority said.

“Both entrances and exits will remain open, so parkers will enter and exit the same way they always have,” said Cohen. “There will be changes in traffic patterns inside the garage, and we will post signs to guide parkers along the way.”

Cohen said there is also summer maintenance work scheduled for a small area in the King Street Garage, and the completion of roof work in the Penn Square Garage.

The total cost for the 2018 maintenance and rehabilitation work is close to $1 million.