Reward offered for information leading to arrest in deadly Carlisle shooting

CARLISLE — Cumberland County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man in Carlisle last month.

Michael Burch was shot and killed while walking on the first block of E. Penn Street at 3:46 p.m. on June 21, according to Carlisle Police. Witnesses say a red Chevrolet Equinox drove up to Burch, and an occupant of the vehicle fired several shots at him.

Burch was struck by several rounds and died at the scene, police say.

Police are seeking any information that could assist in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at (855) 628-8477 or leave an anonymous online tip.