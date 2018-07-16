Some schools consider leaving PIAA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - Leaving the PIAA, that could be on the table for nearly 100 schools across the state when they meet next week. Leaders of school districts are expected to talk about numerous topics including playoff rules, and the possibility of forming a separate athletic association.

Many school districts want to level the playing field and don't believe it's possible without a separation of public and private schools. The PIAA says it's something they've been working on. On July 1st, 2018, the PIAA began tracking every single transfer that happens in the state.

"So over the next two years we're going to gather data on transfer and see where kids are going and see what schools are getting a lot of transfers," said Melissa Mertz, associate executive director for PIAA.

Another issue some school districts have voiced is the desire to separate public and private schools in postseason games. However, that is not something the PIAA can change. A law passed in 1972, requires the athletic association to take in private schools and accept them as full members. If the law were to change it would have to be done by the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

"We stay in touch with them, we keep them apprised of changes that happen here at the office, and changes around the state, and we have a pretty good working relations," said Mertz. and hearing their feedback, they're also not interested in separation of private and public."

However, not every school on the list is planning to attend next weeks meeting in State College has issues with the PIAA or the desire to leave. Derry Township, Newport, and Chambersburg School Districts have all accepted their invite to attend the meeting, but all three tell me they are going for informational purpose only, to get a better understanding of the issues. All three districts say they have no plans at this point to leave the PIAA.

The meeting will be held Tuesday July 24th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel in State College.

Below are school districts planning to attend the meeting: