Some schools consider leaving PIAA

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - Leaving the PIAA, that could be on the table for nearly 100 schools across the state when they meet next week. Leaders of school districts are expected to talk about numerous topics including playoff rules, and the possibility of forming a separate athletic association.

Many school districts want to level the playing field and don't believe it's possible without a separation of public and private schools. The PIAA says it's something they've been working on. On July 1st, 2018, the PIAA began tracking every single transfer that happens in the state.

"So over the next two years we're going to gather data on transfer and see where kids are going and see what schools are getting a lot of transfers," said Melissa Mertz, associate executive director for PIAA.

Another issue some school districts have voiced is the desire to separate public and private schools in postseason games. However, that is not something the PIAA can change. A law passed in 1972, requires the athletic association to take in private schools and accept them as full members. If the law were to change it would have to be done by the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

"We stay in touch with them, we keep them apprised of changes that happen here at the office, and changes around the state, and we have a pretty good working relations," said Mertz. and hearing their feedback, they're also not interested in separation of private and public."

However, not every school on the list is planning to attend next weeks meeting in State College has issues with the PIAA or the desire to leave. Derry Township, Newport, and Chambersburg School Districts have all accepted their invite to attend the meeting, but all three tell me they are going for informational purpose only, to get a better understanding of the issues. All three districts say they have no plans at this point to leave the PIAA.

The meeting will be held Tuesday July 24th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ramada Hotel in State College.

Below are school districts planning to attend the meeting:

  1.  Mifflin County
  2. Portage
  3. United
  4. Harmony
  5. New Castle
  6. Central Cambria
  7. Richland
  8. Windber
  9. Penn Cambria
  10. Juniata County
  11. Ferndale
  12. Moshannon Valley
  13. Blacklick Valley
  14. Forest Hills
  15. Bellefonte
  16. Hollidaysburg
  17. Marion Center
  18. Bellwood Antis
  19. Derry Area
  20. Bald Eagle
  21. Altoona
  22. Claysburg-Kimmel
  23. Conemaugh Valley
  24. East Lycoming
  25. Southern Tioga
  26. Hershey
  27. Turkeyfoot
  28. Central Bucks
  29. Northern Potter
  30. Northwestern
  31. Harbor Creek
  32. Jefferson Morgan
  33. Red Lion
  34. Newport
  35. Fannett-Metal
  36. Sharon
  37. Johnsonburg
  38. Cambria Heights
  39. Woodland Hills
  40. Laurel
  41. Millcreek Township
  42. Mercer
  43. Gateway
  44. Norwin
  45. Colonial
  46. Donegal
  47. Galeston
  48. Hermitage
  49. West Middlesex
  50. North Bedford
  51. North Star
  52. Wyomissing
  53. Northern Cambria
  54. Johnstown Area
  55. Conemaugh Township
  56. Corry Area
  57. Glendale
  58. Chestnut Ridge
  59. Conneaut
  60. Penns Valley
  61. Titusville
  62. Conrad Weiser
  63. Chambersburg
  64. Wilson
  65. Everett Area
  66. Fox Chapel
  67. South Fayette
  68. Salisbury Township
  69. Canton Area
  70. Lake-Lehmen
  71. Wilmington
  72. Wellsboro
  73. Somerset
  74. Mount Carmel
  75. Fort LeBoeuf
  76. Kiski Area
  77. Homer Center
  78. General McLane
  79. Shade-Central City
  80. Pittsburgh Public
  81. Fairview
  82. Lehighton Area
  83. Northeast Bradford
  84. Twin Valley
  85. Berwick
  86. Mahanoy Area

 