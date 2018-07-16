× State Prison inmate to serve additional years for conviction of sexual assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man who is already serving a state prison sentence will now serve additional years for sexually assaulting a woman in 2016.

Manuel Pagan Jr., 27, was sentenced last week to 7-20 years regarding an April conviction on counts of aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

He will serve the sentence in addition to a 2 ½-to-5-year term he’s serving for possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine.

Pagan used force when sexually assaulting a woman at his home on East Andrew Street on November 29, 2016.

Assistant District Attorney, Fritz Haverstick, called Pagan “a menace to society” who has shown no remorse for what he had done.